WATCH: Severe storms possible today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening

THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (80%)
High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Strong storms possible early. (60%)
Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 70

