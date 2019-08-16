WATCH: Scattered thunderstorms likely for your Saturday

Chances for more thunderstorms are also in the forecast for Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight…lows in the mid 60s
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Saturday with highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms Sunday with highs in the upper 80s
— Chances for showers and storms stay in the forecast through the first half of next week…warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s
— Cooler, drier and more sunshine for the second half of next week with highs in the upper 70s