Highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Scattered rain and storms, early this morning. We’ll dry out mainly for this afternoon and then again another chance for a strong storm this evening.

Sunday, slightly cooler in the mid 70s with mainly dry skies.

Warm midweek, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered rain for the second half of your workweek, but a much cooler fall like feel to close it out.