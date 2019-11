Grab the sunglasses and give your parkas a break! Saturday and Sunday become mostly sunny. Today, highs in the mid and upper 30s, Sunday in the low 40s.

Temperatures will get back to the mid and upper 40s this coming work week, but it comes with chance for rain and snow showers.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday. The chance for rain or a wintry mix is greatest Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.