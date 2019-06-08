WATCH: Saturday sunshine!

A sunshine filled Saturday, with clouds in and out through the afternoon. Overall, partly sunny and highs near 80.
Sunday cloud cover increases with an afternoon risk of rain.
Monday, a good chance to see rain and thunderstorms, mainly through the afternoon and evening.
Beyond that, low to mid 70s for the work week, only a few chances for showers at the end of the work week.
