WATCH: Saturday scattered rain and storms

Scattered rain and storms Saturday, mainly in the early morning and mid to late afternoon. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be near 80. Tonight, skies start to dry out but a lingering shower could hang on through Sunday morning.

Improving weather Sunday, more sunshine for the second half of the day, highs in the low 80s.

The work week hold plenty of sunshine and temperatures steadily climbing through the 80s to near 90 by the weekend. There are very few shower chances with the blocking pattern that’s setting up but mainly Thursday and Saturday we could see an isolated shower.