WATCH: Saturday rain and storm timing

Hot and humid today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with dewpoints pushing 70. Scattered rain and storm threat is best late afternoon into the evening. The day won’t be a washout, but when storms do arrive, they could pack a punch with damaging winds and heavy rain.

The story on Sunday is similar but with more heat. Highs near 90 and afternoon rain and storms that once again could bring an isolated severe storm within them.

The active weather keeps going for the work week with high heat. Rain and storm chances linger through Wednesday with a passing front that waves in a big change for the end of next week.