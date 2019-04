WATCH: Saturday Evening Showers and Storms Video

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, threat of an evening Thunderstorm. Cloudy with scattered showers later.

Low: 42



Easter Sunday: Early chance of a shower, then mostly cloudy and cooler.

High: 55

Sunday Night: Becoming partly cloudy, cool.

Low: 40



Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts