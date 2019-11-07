WATCH: Rain mixing to snow Thursday

Weather

Light snow accumulation will be possible into Thursday night

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Rain showers developing. (70%)
Low:  36

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing to snow through late morning and into the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible through evening. 1” or less. (90%)
High: 39

Thursday night:  Colder with scattered lake effect snow showers.  1” or less.  Isolated pockets of up to 2” under heavier snowbands.  (60%)
Low:  24

Friday: Scattered lake effect snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)
High: 35  Low:  24

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High: 39  Low:  23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers late day. (30%) High: 45  Low: 31

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35  Low: 30

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High: 30  Low:  24

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:  26  Low:  15 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

