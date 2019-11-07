WATCH: Rain mixing to snow Thursday

Light snow accumulation will be possible into Thursday night

FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers developing. (70%)

Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing to snow through late morning and into the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible through evening. 1” or less. (90%)

High: 39

Thursday night: Colder with scattered lake effect snow showers. 1” or less. Isolated pockets of up to 2” under heavier snowbands. (60%)

Low: 24

Friday: Scattered lake effect snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers late day. (30%) High: 45 Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 26 Low: 15