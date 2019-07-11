WATCH: Rain and storms likely today

Live Now
Dry weather is expected Friday and into the weekend

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. Heavy rain and gusty wind the main threat. (90%)
High:  86

Thursday night:  Showers and storms tapering off through evening.  (60%)
Low:  62 

Friday:  Scattered clouds.  Cooler and not as humid.
High:  78 

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  58

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81  Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86  Low: 59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 86  Low: 66

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)
High: 89  Low: 70

Thursday:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  89 Low:  72

