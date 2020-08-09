WATCH: Quiet weather pattern ends Monday

More sunshine this Sunday and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. I expect us to hit the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Monday, more moisture works in with a few more clouds and highs near 90.

Tuesday the rain returns with a passing cold front bringing scattered showers and storms. The active weather continues through the several days with spotty showers or storms Wednesday tapering toward Friday.

The chance for rain and storms sticks with us, hit and miss on Saturday. Highs all through the week will be from the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows become less comfortable, in the mid and upper 60s.