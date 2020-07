TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Becoming humid towards morning.

Low: 70

MONDAY: Humid. Clouds increasing. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Isolated strong storm possible. (60% PM)

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain. (90%)

Low: 68

TUESDAY: Chance for showers early. (60%AM)

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 82 Low: 61