WATCH: Quick Wednesday Forecast

Weather

The chance for a few showers and storms will linger today

Today:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85  

Tonight:  Spotty evening storms and showers, then mostly cloudy.  (20%)Low:  64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. (40%)
High: 75 

Friday:  Mostly sunny, less humid.

High:  74  Low: 53

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  75  Low: 52

Sunday:  Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High:  78  Low: 55

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon.  (40%)
High: 83   Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 85   Low:  63

