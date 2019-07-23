WATCH: Quick weather update

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 76
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 54
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 77
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 54
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 64
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late.
(20% PM)
High: 87 Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 67