WATCH: Quick weather update

Beautiful weather is expected through the rest of the week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20% PM)

High: 87 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 67