WATCH: Quick weather update

Beautiful weather is expected through the rest of the week.

Today:  Partly to mostly sunny.  
High:  76  

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
Low:   54

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)  
High:  77  

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  79  Low:  54

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83  Low:  59

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  62

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  64

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20% PM)
High:  87  Low:  66

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  82  Low:  67

