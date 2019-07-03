WATCH: Quick Weather Forecast

The threat for scattered showers and storms will stick around through the end of the week

Today: Warm and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. (60%)

High: 85

Tonight: Humid. Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 67

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)

High: 88



Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)

High: 88 Low: 69

Saturday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)

High: 85 Low: 70

Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 66

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 62



Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 66