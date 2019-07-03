WATCH: Quick Weather Forecast

Today: Warm and humid. Scattered showers or
thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe
storm will be possible. (60%)
High: 85
Tonight: Humid. Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 67
Thursday: Partly Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 88
Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly
Afternoon (60%)
High: 88 Low: 69
Saturday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70
Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Isolated shower or
storm. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 66
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 66