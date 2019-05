WATCH: Quick update on today's storm threat Video

Weather Headlines:

- Warm and humid today

- Scattered showers or thunderstorms mid/late-morning

- Another round of storms possible into the afternoon

- Some storms may be Strong

- Dry and cooler Friday

- Highs in the low 70s

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts