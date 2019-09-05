WATCH: Quick Thursday forecast

LIVE NOW /
The chance for a few showers will return to wrap up the workweek on Friday

Thursday:  Partly to mostly sunny.
High:  74

Thursday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  53 

Friday:  Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon. (30%)
High:  74  Low:  53

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High: 73  Low: 54

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)  
High: 71  Low: 55

Monday:  Partly sunny.  
High: 74  Low: 54

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 77  Low: 54

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  82  Low:  62

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  62

