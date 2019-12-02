WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

LIVE NOW /
Weather

Scattered snow showers will be around to start the workweek

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Rain mixing in at times. Trace to up to 1″ of accumulation possible. (60%)
High: 37

Mondat night: Mostly cloudy.Chance for a few snow showers early. (30%)
Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain/snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry possible. (20%)
High: 35 Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 29

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 40

