WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Rain mixing in at times. Trace to up to 1″ of accumulation possible. (60%)
High: 37
Mondat night: Mostly cloudy.Chance for a few snow showers early. (30%)
Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain/snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry possible. (20%)
High: 35 Low: 27
Friday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 29
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 40