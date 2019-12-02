WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Scattered showers taper around the lunch hour and we get a break until mid evening from rain. Temperatures this afternoon get to the low 50s. Another wave of rain moves in for the evening and that turns to snow overnight. Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

Monday will be cooler, only in the mid and upper 30s by late morning with falling temperatures after that. Our next threat for snow is Wednesday with spotty lake effect showers.