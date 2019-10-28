Watch: Quick Monday Forecast

Breaking News
It will be a dry and mild start to the workweek

Today:  Areas of fog this morning, then mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 65 

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:  48

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, warmer.
High:  68 

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers. (40% PM)
High:  64  Low:  47

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Breezy.  (80%)
High:  60  Low:  48

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Gusty winds.(40%)
High:  48  Low:  38

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  46  Low:  34

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High:  44  Low:  30

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 47    Low:  32

