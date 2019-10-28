Watch: Quick Monday Forecast

We have lots of wind today as our rainy Saturday storm system exited today. Those winds have died down, due to a large area of high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. This means after some patchy fog on Monday morning under clear skies will develop overnight as lows drop into the lower 40s.

We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and temperatures well above normal for a few days. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds for Monday night, but also milder temperatures overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.