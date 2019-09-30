WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Scattered showers will be around to start the week

Monday: Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm mainly early. Skies clearing in the afternoon. (60%)

Record high = 86

High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm.

Record high = 85, All-time OCT high = 88

High: 89

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or storms. (30%)

Record high = 85

High: 86 Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or storms. (40%)

High: 72 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 63 Low: 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 44

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%

High: 66 Low: 49