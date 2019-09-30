WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

LIVE NOW /
Monday:  Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm mainly early. Skies clearing in the afternoon. (60%)
Record high = 86
High: 83    

Tonight:  Partly cloudy and mild.  
Low:  68

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm.
Record high = 85, All-time OCT high = 88
High: 89

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or storms.  (30%)
Record high = 85
High:  86  Low: 69

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for scattered showers or storms.  (40%)
High:  72  Low:  63

Friday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 63  Low:  54

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65  Low:  42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 67  Low:  44

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%
High: 66  Low:  49

