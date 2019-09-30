WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Monday: Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm mainly early.
Skies clearing in the afternoon. (60%)
Record high = 86
High: 83
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 68
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably
warm.
Record high = 85, All-time OCT high = 88
High: 89
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
few showers or storms. (30%)
Record high = 85
High: 86 Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or storms. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 63
Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated
shower possible. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 54
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 42
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 44
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for
showers or storms. (30%
High: 66 Low: 49