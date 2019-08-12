WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Mostly sunny again for your Sunday and a bit warmer with a high near 80-- Mostly clear and not as cool for tonight with a low near 60-- A few clouds and even warmer Monday with highs in the mid 80s-- Mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers and storms and a high near 80-- Shower chances stay in the forecast through Thursday...highs around 80-- Sunny and dry for Friday and next weekend...highs in the mid 80s