WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Unsettled weather is expected for the first part of the workweek.

Monday:  Mostly to partly sunny. Hot & humid. A few late day showers/ storms possible. (30%PM)  
High:  87  

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Muggy.  Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
Low:  67

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. An isolated strong storm will be possible. (80%)
High:  80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers and T-storms. (40%)
High:  79  Low:  65

Thursday:  Sun & Clouds.
High:  80  Low:  62

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High:  83  Low: 61

Saturday: Partly Sunny
High: 85  Low: 64

Sunday: Sun & Clouds.
High: 86  Low: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86  Low: 64

