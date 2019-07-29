WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot & humid. A few late
day showers/ storms possible. (30%PM)
High: 87
Monday Night: Mostly
cloudy. Muggy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (40%)
Low: 67
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. An
isolated strong storm will be possible. (80%)
High: 80
Wednesday: Mostly
cloudy. Chance showers and T-storms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 65
Thursday: Sun & Clouds.
High: 80 Low: 62
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61
Saturday: Partly
Sunny
High: 85 Low: 64
Sunday: Sun & Clouds.
High: 86 Low: 65
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 64