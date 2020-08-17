WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Partly cloudy tonight with a chance for an early evening shower...Low: 60-- Partly cloudy Monday with isolated or spotty showers possible...High: 80-- Mostly sunny and cooler Tuesday...Low: 59...High: 77-- Mostly sunny Wednesday...Low: 55...High: 79-- Partly sunny and a little warmer Thursday...Low: 56...High: 83-- Mostly sunny Friday...Low: 59...High: 85-- Chance for thunderstorms next Saturday...Low: 60...High: 86-- More thunderstorms possible next Sunday...Low: 63...High: 81