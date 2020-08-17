WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Weather

The chance for a shower or storm will stick around to start the week

MONDAY: Patchy fog early. Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly this afternoon/evening. (20%PM)
High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 67

