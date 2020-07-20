WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY: All of northeast Ohio as well as Lawrence county are under a heat advisory Sunday from noon until 8pm. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and dewpoints will be in the 70s, making it feel closer to 100. Take proper precautions to stay safe during this heat.

There is the chance for evening showers and storms. Some of these could be on the strong side with gusty winds, lots of lightning and isolated heavy downpours. Tonight, skies dry out and we start the work week on a dry note.