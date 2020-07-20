WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

It will be a warm day with highs in the upper 80s

MONDAY: Partly mostly sunny.
High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 89

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (70%)
High: 86 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 66

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70

