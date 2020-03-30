WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers. (40%)
High: 51 (falling into the 40s)
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. No accumulation expected. (40%)
Low: 36
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle possible. (20%)
High: 48
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)
High: 50 Low: 38
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 62 Low: 37
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%.)
High: 59 Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 38