WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle or frezzing drizzle. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation. (40%)
High: 35
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Chance for snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation. (20%)
Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers or flurries. (20%)
High: 33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 22
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 20
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 23
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 28
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 27
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 26