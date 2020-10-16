Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Trump praises task force for killing murder suspect, says they did not want to arrest him
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Quick Friday morning forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thousands arrive in Hawaii on first day pre-travel testing
Car rolls over after crash at Youngstown intersection
Wide-ranging Twitter outage reported Thursday
Savannah Guthrie tells Trump he’s not a ‘crazy uncle’ who can ‘retweet whatever’
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Halloween and fall events 2020
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Quick Friday morning forecast
Weather
Decreasing clouds Friday; Cold Friday night
by:
Craig Ziobert
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 06:35 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 06:36 AM EDT
Trending on WKBN.com
Live Stream
Savannah Guthrie tells Trump he’s not a ‘crazy uncle’ who can ‘retweet whatever’
Video
Trump, Biden go at it — from a distance — in town halls
Car rolls over after crash at Youngstown intersection
Weather