WATCH: Quick Friday morning forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Increasing clouds, falling temps and breezy conditions with rain likely this afternoon...highs in the low 60s early then falling into the upper 40s-- Cloudy with showers likely tonight with lows near 40-- Clearing skies and cool Friday with highs in the low 50s-- Mostly sunny Saturday and highs in the mid 50s-- Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 50s-- Chances for showers Monday and highs in the upper 50s-- Partly sunny with showers possible Tuesday and highs in the low 60s-- Chances for showers and warmer Wednesday with highs near 70