WATCH: Quick Friday Forecast

Dry weather is expected to end the week and start the weekend

Friday: Sunshine with scattered clouds. Cooler and not as humid.

High: 80

Friday night: Decreasing clouds, much cooler and less humid.

Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 89 Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or t-storm. (40%)

High: 89 Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 89 Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 88 Low: 70