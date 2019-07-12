WATCH: Quick Friday Forecast

LIVE NOW /
Weather

Dry weather is expected to end the week and start the weekend

Friday:  Sunshine with scattered clouds.  Cooler and not as humid.
High:  80 

Friday night:  Decreasing clouds, much cooler and less humid.
Low:  58

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  87 

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81  Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85  Low: 56

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  
High: 89  Low: 65

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a late day shower or t-storm. (40%)
High: 89  Low: 70

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  89 Low:  70

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  88 Low:  70

