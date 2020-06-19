WATCH: Quick Friday forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. (40%)
High: 82
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. (40%)
Low: 62
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63
MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Iso. shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 60