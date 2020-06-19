WATCH: Quick Friday forecast

Closings and delays
It's going to be another hot day with temperatures returning to the 80s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. (40%)
High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. (40%)
Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Iso. shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 60

