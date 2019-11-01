WATCH: Quick Friday Forecast

LIVE NOW /
Colder air will linger into the weekend

Friday:  Gusty winds through morning. Decreasing clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower early morning. (40% AM)
High:  44

Friday night:  Mostly clear.  Cold. 
Low:  30 

Saturday:  Mostly  to partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High:  48  Low:  30

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  A few rain or snow showers possible early. (20%)
High:  43  Low:  30

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 52    Low:  29

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High:  54  Low:  38

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:  46  Low:  34

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers. (30%)
High:  44  Low:  28

