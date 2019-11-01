WATCH: Quick Friday Forecast

Friday: Gusty winds through
morning. Decreasing clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower early morning. (40% AM)
High: 44
Friday night: Mostly clear. Cold.
Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a shower
late day. (20%)
High: 48 Low: 30
Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 30
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 29
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
shower late day. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 46 Low: 34
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
a few showers. (30%)
High: 44 Low: 28