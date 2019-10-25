WATCH: Quick Friday Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday:  Mainly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated light shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 58

Friday night:  Mainly cloudy.
Low:  44 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. (70%)
High: 56  

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early. (70%)
High: 61  Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 62  Low: 45

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  64  Low:  44

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance showers. (40%PM)
High:  56  Low:  43

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  55  Low:  41

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  53  Low:  35

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com