Watch: Quick Friday forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer.
High: 83
Friday night: A few clouds,
milder.
Low: 60
Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (10%)
High: 83
Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for
isolated shower or t-storm late day (20%)
High: 86 Low: 63
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
(60%)
High: 75 Low: 62
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, but cooler.
High: 72 Low: 53
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 54
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms. (30%)
High: 72 Low: 56
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57