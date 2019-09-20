Watch: Quick Friday forecast

A large area of high pressure has been giving us a great stretch of late summer weather and that area of high pressure will continue to influence the local weather here in the Valley.

Clear and cool again tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s under clear skies. Then our winds will shift to the south through Friday and most of the weekend. This means an increase in temperatures and humidity levels for the next several days. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s on Friday afternoon. Lows will be around 60 degrees by Saturday morning.