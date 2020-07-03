Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning

WATCH: Quick Friday Forecast

Weather

High temperatures will be in the 90s through the holiday weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 92 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 93 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 93 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 90 Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 70

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award