WATCH: Picture perfect Memorial Day Video

Less humidity and more sunshine for your holiday. Highs in the upper 70s will turn to 50s overnight as weather becomes unsettled by Tuesday morning. Showers and storms as early as overnight tonight that may last off and on through the day Tuesday. A few storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and brief heavy rains.

The active pattern continues with a better chance for rain Wednesday, tapering and cooling off by Friday.

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts