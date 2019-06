Friday and beyond, better weather surges in

FLOOD WATCH continues for Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties until 8pm Thursday.

Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms for your Thursday. A few storms could get gusty and contain heavy rain before we dry out late tonight.

Much better weekend weather. Dry skies and temperatures in the mid 70s to 80s. Only a slight chance for rain by Sunday afternoon.