WATCH: One foggy Christmas eve, continues through the morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place across the Valley until 10am Christmas morning. Reduced visibility in areas down to less than 1/4 mile. Temperatures this morning in the low 30s.

This afternoon, the sunshine works its way in and temperatures climb to near 50! The warmer than average weather continues through the week as we sit mainly dry. A stray shower Thursday into Friday is possible.

Our next impacting weather system shows up Sunday with scattered showers. That rain may turn to snow as temperatures slip into the 30s for the start of the new week.