Watch: Muggy Conditions Continue

Friday Night Outlook

Staying mild overnight with lows only dropping to the upper 60s. An isolated storm possible early, otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Muggy Again Saturday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday but remaining humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Forecast

A cooler day on Sunday with less humidity and lots of sunshine expected. The first week of July starts off warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours most of next week. For all of your forecast details, watch the video above.