WATCH: Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast

FREEZE WARNING is in place until 11am Saturday morning for the entire Valley as temperatures sit below freezing this morning.

We will only warm to the low and mid 40s this afternoon with the small chance for a few snow showers early.

Mother’s Day will be warmer, but wet. There is a chance for scattered showers, mainly in the evening as temperatures move back into the mid 50s.

The start of the work week will again be cool, in the 40s but the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t far off. A gradual warm-up begins midweek and takes us to near 70 by the weekend. This comes with the scattered risk of showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.