Heat, humidity and storms sticking around into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Warm and humid for your Fourth of July

— Scattered showers and thunderstorms like this afternoon and evening

— The warm, humid and stormy weather will last into the weekend

— Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s Friday and Saturday

— Drier and less humid for the start of next week

— Highs in the low 80s and more sun for Monday through next Wednesday