WATCH: More rounds of rain to start the week

Dry start to the Monday drive, temperatures inching through the 60s by late morning we will make it to the 70s. The chance for rain starts to pop up this afternoon and evening. You could run into some thunderstorms on your evening commute. Highs near 80

Tuesday will hold much of the same, the chance for showers and storms but by Wednesday morning we begin to dry out. Cooler air has the chance to sink in from the north keeping us in the mid and upper 70s for the middle of the week.

By the weekend, we heat back up to the mid and upper 80s with lots of sunshine.