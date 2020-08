Scattered showers and few rumbles of thunder mixed in

More scattered showers today with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Highs in the upper 70s. Tonight skies dry out ahead of our secondary system that will disturb our Monday and Tuesday.

Highs get back to the low 80s Monday but once the cold front passes Tuesday, cooler air moves in and we’re back to the upper 70s for Wednesay and Thursday.

Dry skies to close the weekend and more heat. We’re back to the mid and upper 80s by the weekend.