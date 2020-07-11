WATCH: More rain possible this weekend

Closings and delays
The seasonable air will stick around on Sunday

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 64

