WATCH: More rain possible this weekend

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 65
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 64
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 67
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 64