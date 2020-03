WATCH: More rain on the way

There's the small chance for a few snow showers mixing in with today's rain

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers developing around midday into the afternoon. A few snow showers possible. No accumulation expected. (70%)

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Small chance for a rain or snow shower mainly early. (20%)

Low: 27

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50

FRIDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (80%)

High: 38 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 56 Low: 30

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%PM)

High: 59 Low: 41

TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 45 Low: 30