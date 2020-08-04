WATCH: More hit and miss showers Tuesday

Scattered rain chances again today. Mainly in the afternoon and evening but an isolated shower may be around for mid to late morning too. We will have some peeks of sun through the day as highs reach the upper 70s.

Wednesday a stray shower or two hanging around through the afternoon but clouds will be scattered by evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

We begin the warm-up for the weekend. Highs will be into the low 80s by Friday and climbing from there to near 90 Sunday. Skies stay mainly dry for the weekend but a small shower chance returns Monday and Tuesday.