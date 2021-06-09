WATCH: More heavy rain possible today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, June 8, the ODH reported a total of 1,105,329 (+426) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,651 (+48) hospitalizations and 8,188 (+7) ICU admissions. A total of 5,398,252 Ohioans — 46.18% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 12,797 from the previous day.