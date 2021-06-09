WATCH: More heavy rain possible today

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 67
THURSDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83
FRIDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 67
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 61
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 51