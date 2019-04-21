Weather

WATCH: More clouds than sun for your Easter Sunday

Sun begins to filter in, later in the day

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 08:15 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 08:15 AM EDT

WATCH: More clouds than sun for your Easter Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies this morning but we will start to filter in some sun later in the day. It will be a cooler day, topping out in the mid 50s. 

The start of the work week holds more sun and heat. Temperatures soar, again, to the low 70s.

Scattered rain showers midweek with an isolated thunderstorm chance - press "Play" on the video above for the breakdown of those rain chances.

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories