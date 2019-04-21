WATCH: More clouds than sun for your Easter Sunday Video

Mostly cloudy skies this morning but we will start to filter in some sun later in the day. It will be a cooler day, topping out in the mid 50s.

The start of the work week holds more sun and heat. Temperatures soar, again, to the low 70s.

Scattered rain showers midweek with an isolated thunderstorm chance - press "Play" on the video above for the breakdown of those rain chances.

