WATCH: Monday Forecast

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle,
mainly late day. (20%)
High: 53
Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%).
Low: 40
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers mainly early. (40% AM)
High: 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 50 Low: 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 35
Friday: Chance for snow showers early. Clouds decreasing. (40%
AM)
High: 36 Low: 26
Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds.
High: 41 Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 28
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for show showers. (30%)
High: 32 Low: 20