WATCH: Monday forecast

It will be a cloudy, cool start to the week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle or snow shower. (30%)
High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (30%)
Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 53 Low: 35

THANKSGIVING: Mostly to partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 49 Low: 33

MONDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 35

