WATCH: Monday forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle or snow shower. (30%)
High: 43
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (30%)
Low: 28
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 43
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 53 Low: 35
THANKSGIVING: Mostly to partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 45
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 40
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 49 Low: 33
MONDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 35
