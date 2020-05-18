Breaking News
WATCH: Monday Forecast

Weather

The chance for showers will be possible to start the week

MONDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. T-storm possible. (30%)
High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
Low: 55

TUESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 62 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm (20%)
High: 74 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 59

