WATCH: Monday Forecast

Mainly dry to start the day temperatures warm in the upper 50s and low 60s. More moisture will work its way in this afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s. There is the chance for showers and storms, mainly in the evening. A few storms could be on the strong side.

The work week will be cooler and unsettled with rain likely on Monday and Tuesday. The chance for showers for the rest of the work week but skies begin to dry and temperatures move back into the 70s for next weekend.