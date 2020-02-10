WATCH: Monday Forecast

A strong area of low pressure is moving north of the Valley. We had a decent amount of snow with gusty snow showers this evening. Now, warmer air is filtering into the region and the snow is pushing into Central Pennsylvania.

Just plain, chilly rain will continue overnight with temperatures slowly rising into the early hours of Monday morning. Temperatures should reach the lower 40s by sunrise on Monda. Rain showers will continue into the mid-morning hours of Monday.