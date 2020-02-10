WATCH: Monday Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 42
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower mainly early. (20%AM)
High: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers late day. (60% PM)
High: 39 Low: 25
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow. (80%)
High: 36 (falling) Low: 29
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow. (40%)
High: 19 Low: 11
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 9
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 25